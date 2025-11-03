Diplomatic Impasse: Iran and U.S. Cooperation Stalls Amid Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Monday that U.S.-Iran cooperation is infeasible while Washington supports Israel, upholds military presence, and meddles in Middle Eastern affairs. His statements coincide with the Trump administration's efforts to heighten pressure on Tehran.

Khamenei's remarks, as reported by state media, stress the incompatibility of collaborations under current U.S. policies that he deems antagonistic. President Donald Trump's administration, however, expressed willingness in October to forge a deal with Iran, should Tehran be amenable. Trump stated, "The hand of friendship and cooperation is open."

Despite the hopeful rhetoric, negotiations have proven formidable. Five nuclear talks rounds between the nations preceded a tense 12-day conflict involving Iran and Israel, where the U.S. took part by targeting Iranian nuclear sites. The impasse is intensified by Western demands to cease Iranian uranium enrichment, a condition Tehran refuses, fearing constraints on its sovereignty and security.

