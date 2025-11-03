CBI Investigates Tragic Stampede at TVK Event
The CBI visited the TVK party office to probe a stampede in Karur, which killed 41 people. The agency sought general details, such as CCTV footage. TVK pledged cooperation and confirmed earlier submissions to the SIT, which initially investigated the incident before the CBI takeover.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party office in Panaiyur to investigate the tragic stampede in Karur, which resulted in 41 deaths on September 27.
According to TVK's joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar, the CBI sought 'general details like CCTV footages' as part of their investigation into the incident, which occurred during an event addressed by TVK president and actor Vijay.
Kumar confirmed that the party would provide the requested information and cooperate with the CBI, which took over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a Supreme Court directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Financial Web Surrounding Anil Ambani: A Money Laundering Investigation
Tragedy in the Lift: Shocking Act Caught on CCTV
Cross-Border Funds Scandal: British National Under Investigation
Tragic Stabbing of Autorickshaw Driver in Delhi Sparks Investigation
Cambridgeshire Knife Attack: Suspect Released Amid Investigation