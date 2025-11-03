CBI Investigates Tragic Stampede at TVK Event

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party office in Panaiyur to investigate the tragic stampede in Karur, which resulted in 41 deaths on September 27.

According to TVK's joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar, the CBI sought 'general details like CCTV footages' as part of their investigation into the incident, which occurred during an event addressed by TVK president and actor Vijay.

Kumar confirmed that the party would provide the requested information and cooperate with the CBI, which took over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a Supreme Court directive.

