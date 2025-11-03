President Urges MLAs to Rise Above Politics for Public Welfare

President Droupadi Murmu urged MLAs to transcend party politics to better serve the public, particularly the underprivileged, during a special session marking the silver jubilee of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

Emphasizing the role of legislative bodies as a cornerstone of democracy, Murmu praised Uttarakhand's impressive achievements in development and expressed hope for greater women's empowerment in politics.

She lauded the state's legislative achievements, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and called for safeguarding Uttarakhand's natural beauty while progressing on development paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)