President Urges MLAs to Rise Above Politics for Public Welfare
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the critical role of MLAs in bridging government and public, urging them to prioritize community welfare. Speaking at Uttarakhand's Legislative Assembly's silver jubilee, she lauded the state's progress and women's empowerment while highlighting influential legislation. Murmu called for the enhancement of women's representation in politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu urged MLAs to transcend party politics to better serve the public, particularly the underprivileged, during a special session marking the silver jubilee of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.
Emphasizing the role of legislative bodies as a cornerstone of democracy, Murmu praised Uttarakhand's impressive achievements in development and expressed hope for greater women's empowerment in politics.
She lauded the state's legislative achievements, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and called for safeguarding Uttarakhand's natural beauty while progressing on development paths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Murmu Addresses Uttarakhand Assembly on State’s 25th Anniversary
Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee: Celebrating Growth and Empowerment
High Altitude Adventure: Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon Paves New Path for Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee: Shaping the Next 25 Years
Fraud Unveiled: Trio Accused of Fake Job Appointment Scam in Uttarakhand