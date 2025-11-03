Left Menu

President Urges MLAs to Rise Above Politics for Public Welfare

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the critical role of MLAs in bridging government and public, urging them to prioritize community welfare. Speaking at Uttarakhand's Legislative Assembly's silver jubilee, she lauded the state's progress and women's empowerment while highlighting influential legislation. Murmu called for the enhancement of women's representation in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST
President Urges MLAs to Rise Above Politics for Public Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu urged MLAs to transcend party politics to better serve the public, particularly the underprivileged, during a special session marking the silver jubilee of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

Emphasizing the role of legislative bodies as a cornerstone of democracy, Murmu praised Uttarakhand's impressive achievements in development and expressed hope for greater women's empowerment in politics.

She lauded the state's legislative achievements, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and called for safeguarding Uttarakhand's natural beauty while progressing on development paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025