Gold Conflicts: Arrests and Controversies in Sabarimala's Shrine

In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has apprehended Unnikrishnan Potty, a prominent sponsor, for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of gold from the shrine's sanctum door frames. The incident has raised questions about internal management and oversight.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the registration of two cases concerning the theft of gold from the dwarapalaka idol plates and the 'sreekovil' door frames. Potty, previously detained for the former incident, was summoned before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni, where the SIT sought his custody.

Unnikrishnan Potty, while being taken into custody, assured full cooperation with the investigation. Other notable arrests include former administrative officer B Murari Babu and executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar, as the SIT intensifies its probe into the misappropriated gold at the revered temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)