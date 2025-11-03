Left Menu

India Extends Earthquake Relief to Afghanistan Amid Renewed Diplomatic Ties

India has begun delivering relief materials to Afghanistan after a deadly earthquake struck in the northern provinces, killing at least 20 people. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi of more aid. This action marks a step in strengthening Indo-Afghan ties, amid regional conflicts.

India has taken swift action to provide relief to Afghanistan following a devastating earthquake that hit the northern part of the country. At least 20 people have died, and over 500 have been injured due to the 6.3 magnitude quake.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated India's solidarity with Afghanistan during a conversation with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Jaishankar confirmed that relief materials were being sent immediately, with further supplies, including medicines, to follow.

This humanitarian effort underscores the strengthening of relations between India and Afghanistan, despite ongoing regional conflicts, including a reported skirmish between Afghan and Pakistani forces. Discussions during Muttaqi's recent visit to India included advancements in bilateral cooperation and regional security issues.

