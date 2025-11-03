Minors Nabbed for Knifepoint Cab Heist in Delhi

In an alarming episode early on October 31, Delhi Police apprehended two minor brothers involved in a daring knife-point robbery in West Delhi's Khayala area. The suspects allegedly extorted Rs 41,000 from a cab driver's unsuspecting family after forcing him to make an online transfer.

The incident unfolded as Bhagwan Das, a cab driver and resident of Govind Nagar, was returning from a passenger drop-off in Uttam Nagar. The minors directed the unsuspecting driver toward an isolated location where they brandished a knife to instill fear.

A case was registered after the complaint reached Khayala police station, leading to the apprehension of the minors. The police successfully recovered Rs 36,000 and other stolen items from the accused, providing some relief to the victim.

