Minors Nabbed for Knifepoint Cab Heist in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two minor brothers accused of robbing a cab driver by threatening him with a knife in West Delhi, demanding Rs 41,000 from his family. The event took place on October 31 near Vivek Vihar. Following a reported complaint, police managed to recover Rs 36,000 of the stolen money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming episode early on October 31, Delhi Police apprehended two minor brothers involved in a daring knife-point robbery in West Delhi's Khayala area. The suspects allegedly extorted Rs 41,000 from a cab driver's unsuspecting family after forcing him to make an online transfer.

The incident unfolded as Bhagwan Das, a cab driver and resident of Govind Nagar, was returning from a passenger drop-off in Uttam Nagar. The minors directed the unsuspecting driver toward an isolated location where they brandished a knife to instill fear.

A case was registered after the complaint reached Khayala police station, leading to the apprehension of the minors. The police successfully recovered Rs 36,000 and other stolen items from the accused, providing some relief to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

