Mysterious Body Found Sparks Jurisdiction Dispute in Deoria
In Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, a 47-year-old man's body was discovered by the roadside, causing a jurisdictional dispute between local police stations. The body remains unidentified, and a post-mortem is pending. Investigations are ongoing as the discovery prompts questions about the circumstances surrounding the death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria/Bahraich | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:28 IST
A mysterious body of a 47-year-old man was discovered by the roadside in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, creating an unusual situation for local law enforcement.
The unsettling discovery, made by locals at Mahuani Chauraha near a water puddle, prompted immediate calls to the police, who arrived promptly at the scene.
An initial jurisdiction dispute arose between Bariyarpur and Kotwali police stations, but officers ultimately agreed that Bariyarpur police would lead the investigation, with a post-mortem underway to reveal more about the unidentified deceased.
