Mysterious Body Found Sparks Jurisdiction Dispute in Deoria

A mysterious body of a 47-year-old man was discovered by the roadside in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, creating an unusual situation for local law enforcement.

The unsettling discovery, made by locals at Mahuani Chauraha near a water puddle, prompted immediate calls to the police, who arrived promptly at the scene.

An initial jurisdiction dispute arose between Bariyarpur and Kotwali police stations, but officers ultimately agreed that Bariyarpur police would lead the investigation, with a post-mortem underway to reveal more about the unidentified deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)