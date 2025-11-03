Hooda Calls for Action: Haryana's Crisis Deepens

Haryana's political landscape was jolted as senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised alarm over the state's worsening law and order situation. In a party meeting, Hooda highlighted the numerous challenges plaguing farmers, emphasizing their struggle to receive essential resources like the minimum support price, fertilizers, and seeds.

As the newly appointed CLP leader, Hooda pledged that Congress MLAs would actively advocate for these issues in their constituencies and during the Vidhan Sabha's winter session. This meeting marked Hooda's first since his appointment, fostering a renewed commitment to tackling pressing state matters.

Further, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh disclosed plans for a Congress delegation to approach the Haryana governor with a memorandum addressing these urgent concerns. Amid internal shifts, such as senior leader Sampat Singh's resignation, the party aims to fortify its stance on the challenges facing Haryana's populace.

