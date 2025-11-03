Nepal Prepares for Elections Amid Security Concerns

Nepal's top security officials convened at the Army headquarters to tackle the country's security challenges ahead of the March 5 parliamentary elections. High on the agenda was the recovery of stolen weapons during recent protests that toppled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

An army official noted that most of the stolen firearms have been returned, reducing the immediate threat to the upcoming elections. Hosted by Nepal Army Chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, the meeting involved key figures like Inspector General Chandra Kuber Khapung and National Investigation Department Chief Tekendra Karki, focusing on security and electoral strategies.

In the wake of the protests, joint patrols by the Nepalese security forces were initiated nationwide to restore order. The security agencies agreed to set up election command posts as part of their strategy to ensure a peaceful election, a significant task for the interim government led by PM Sushila Karki.

(With inputs from agencies.)