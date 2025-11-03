Left Menu

Nepal Prepares for Elections Amid Security Concerns

In Nepal, key security officials met to address threats from stolen weapons and prepare for the upcoming elections. The focus was on election preparedness and maintaining law and order, despite recent unrest. Security agencies initiated joint patrols and election security measures to stabilize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:25 IST
Nepal Prepares for Elections Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's top security officials convened at the Army headquarters to tackle the country's security challenges ahead of the March 5 parliamentary elections. High on the agenda was the recovery of stolen weapons during recent protests that toppled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

An army official noted that most of the stolen firearms have been returned, reducing the immediate threat to the upcoming elections. Hosted by Nepal Army Chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, the meeting involved key figures like Inspector General Chandra Kuber Khapung and National Investigation Department Chief Tekendra Karki, focusing on security and electoral strategies.

In the wake of the protests, joint patrols by the Nepalese security forces were initiated nationwide to restore order. The security agencies agreed to set up election command posts as part of their strategy to ensure a peaceful election, a significant task for the interim government led by PM Sushila Karki.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025