Michigan Men Charged in Alleged ISIS-Inspired Plot
Two men from Michigan, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, have been charged with plotting an ISIS-inspired attack in the U.S., according to federal prosecutors. The pair allegedly purchased firearms and engaged in online discussions regarding the attack. Authorities also indicate involvement of three others in the plot.
Federal prosecutors have unveiled charges against Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, two Michigan men, tied to an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to carry out a terror attack within the United States. Court documents reveal that the duo purchased firearms, including AR-15-style rifles, and engaged in online dialogues suggesting knowledge of the plot.
Ali and Mahmoud face charges under federal statutes for attempting or conspiring to transfer firearms and ammunition for criminal acts of terrorism, expressly for aiding ISIS. The two have not entered pleas, and responses from legal representatives remain pending.
The FBI asserts that five individuals, among them a juvenile, were implicated, primarily using encrypted messaging and social media to promote ISIS-backed aggression. Authorities believe the targeted attack was planned for Halloween, though no specific targets were cited. Concerns arose within the Justice Department when FBI Director Kash Patel's disclosure of the thwarted attack appeared on social media prematurely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
