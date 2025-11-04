Mystery Unfolds in Delhi: Jal Board Employee Stabbed to Death

A 59-year-old Delhi Jal Board employee, Suresh Kumar Rathi, was discovered dead in a Begumpur flat with a stab wound to his neck, officials reported on Monday.

The grim discovery was made by his son, Ankur Rathi, who informed the police after finding his father's body in their non-permanent residence.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and forensic teams are actively collecting evidence to trace the culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)