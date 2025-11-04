Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Delhi: Jal Board Employee Stabbed to Death

A Delhi Jal Board employee was found dead with a stab injury on his neck in a flat at Begumpur, leaving his family in shock. The police are investigating the murder, which came to light when the victim's son discovered his father in a pool of blood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:13 IST
A 59-year-old Delhi Jal Board employee, Suresh Kumar Rathi, was discovered dead in a Begumpur flat with a stab wound to his neck, officials reported on Monday.

The grim discovery was made by his son, Ankur Rathi, who informed the police after finding his father's body in their non-permanent residence.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and forensic teams are actively collecting evidence to trace the culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

