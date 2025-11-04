Left Menu

West Bengal's Recruitment Reboot: Tainted Staff List Released

The West Bengal School Service Commission has published a list of 3,500 tainted non-teaching staff whose previous appointments were canceled by the Supreme Court in April. This move follows the invalidation of around 26,000 staff due to a recruitment scam. Fresh recruitment tests are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 01:00 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) released a list of about 3,500 non-teaching staffers deemed 'tainted' due to their involvement in a recruitment scam, as per an official statement on Monday night.

Following a Supreme Court ruling in April, which invalidated the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, the list earmarks individuals whose participation in the scandal was proven. The SSC previously disclosed over 15,000 tainted teachers as directed by the apex court.

With the announcement of new recruitment tests, the SSC plans to fill vacancies for both teachers and non-teaching staff. Applications started on November 3. The commission targets filling 2,989 Group C and 5,488 Group D roles during this recruitment cycle.

