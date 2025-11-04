Chaos Unleashed: Ohio Birthday Party Shooting Sparks Panic

Emergency calls from a birthday party in Ohio convey the fear and confusion as gunfire erupted at a large rental home full of teenagers. A caller shouted in distress at a 911 dispatcher, describing blood at the scene. Witnesses requested immediate medical assistance, while others reported frantic ducking and running.

The shooting occurred at around 12:15 am Sunday in Bath Township, 24 km northwest of Akron. Police Chief Vito Sinopoli disclosed that nine were injured, including juveniles and adults, with injuries potentially resulting from gunfire. The home, rented on Airbnb in violation of local rules, hosted several underaged attendees.

Airbnb has since removed the property listing and account of the renter, expressing dismay at the violent incident. Sinopoli urged parents to monitor their children's activities, advising caution if attending parties advertised on social media.

