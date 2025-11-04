Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: Ohio Birthday Party Shooting Sparks Panic

A chaotic scene unfolded at a crowded Ohio birthday party when gunfire erupted at a large rental home, leaving nine people injured. The party, attended mostly by teenagers, was advertised on social media and held in a property rented via Airbnb, violating local ordinances. Local authorities are investigating.

Emergency calls from a birthday party in Ohio convey the fear and confusion as gunfire erupted at a large rental home full of teenagers. A caller shouted in distress at a 911 dispatcher, describing blood at the scene. Witnesses requested immediate medical assistance, while others reported frantic ducking and running.

The shooting occurred at around 12:15 am Sunday in Bath Township, 24 km northwest of Akron. Police Chief Vito Sinopoli disclosed that nine were injured, including juveniles and adults, with injuries potentially resulting from gunfire. The home, rented on Airbnb in violation of local rules, hosted several underaged attendees.

Airbnb has since removed the property listing and account of the renter, expressing dismay at the violent incident. Sinopoli urged parents to monitor their children's activities, advising caution if attending parties advertised on social media.

