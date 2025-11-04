UN Human Rights Chief Hails Victoria’s Landmark Treaty with Australia’s First Peoples

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has praised the passing of Australia’s first formal treaty with Indigenous Peoples, marking what he described as a “historic and transformative milestone” for justice, reconciliation, and self-determination. The landmark treaty, approved by legislators in the state of Victoria, establishes the first formal framework for shared governance between Indigenous Australians and the state government—an unprecedented step toward redressing the legacy of colonization.

“This is a very significant occasion for all Australians. It represents a major step toward justice and equality,” said Türk. “It addresses the continued exclusion and discrimination against the country’s First Peoples – the result of colonisation.”

A Landmark Treaty for Indigenous Rights

The Victoria Treaty Act establishes a democratically elected First Peoples Assembly, known as the Gellung Warl, which will act as a permanent representative body for Aboriginal communities across the state. The legislation also provides for two complementary institutions:

Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna – a truth-telling body dedicated to documenting historical injustices and the ongoing impacts of colonization;

Nginma Ngainga Wara – an accountability body that will ensure the treaty’s commitments are implemented and that the government remains answerable to First Peoples.

Together, these mechanisms aim to institutionalize Indigenous representation, promote transparency, and provide a structured pathway for addressing historical wrongs, systemic inequality, and cultural erasure.

Building on the Uluru Statement from the Heart

The treaty builds upon the vision laid out in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, which called for constitutional recognition, a permanent Indigenous voice to Parliament, and truth-telling about Australia’s colonial past. While a nationwide referendum in 2023 to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament was defeated, Victoria’s decision signals renewed progress at the state level.

“The state of Victoria is leading an initiative with the potential to be truly transformative,” Türk said. “It ensures the First Peoples have a direct voice in shaping laws, policies, and practices that affect their lives, in line with Australia’s international human rights obligations.”

The UN Human Rights Chief urged swift implementation of the treaty’s provisions and called for its spirit of inclusion to inspire similar actions across the country.

A Model for Inclusive Governance

Victoria, home to around a quarter of Australia’s population, has been at the forefront of Indigenous reconciliation for over a decade. The new treaty is the culmination of extensive consultations between the Victorian Government, Aboriginal leaders, and community organizations, as part of the state’s broader commitment to truth, justice, and self-determination.

The Gellung Warl Assembly will be tasked with negotiating agreements on key issues such as land rights, cultural preservation, education, and economic development. By institutionalizing dialogue between government and Indigenous communities, the treaty represents a paradigm shift in governance—from symbolic recognition to genuine power-sharing.

The truth-telling process, through Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna, will document testimonies from Indigenous Australians about dispossession, discrimination, and resilience. The findings will serve as the foundation for long-term reconciliation and policy reform.

UN Commends Australia’s Leadership

Türk emphasized that the Victorian initiative sets a powerful precedent, not only for other Australian states but for countries around the world grappling with the legacies of colonialism.

“I hope this inspires other leaders in Australia and beyond to adopt similar measures to recognise Indigenous Peoples through inclusive governance and innovative mechanisms for participation and reconciliation,” he said. “Such measures ultimately promote societies built on mutual respect, equality, and human rights for all.”

The UN human rights office has long advocated for Indigenous self-determination, in line with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Türk noted that Victoria’s approach aligns closely with these global commitments by embedding Indigenous participation in decision-making, addressing historical injustices, and ensuring accountability mechanisms for government action.

Toward National Reconciliation

While Victoria’s treaty is a state-level initiative, its success could influence broader national reform. Indigenous leaders and human rights advocates have called for similar agreements across other Australian states and territories, as well as renewed momentum for constitutional recognition at the federal level.

Advocates see the treaty as a chance to transform reconciliation from symbolic gestures into tangible progress—improving health outcomes, economic opportunities, education, and cultural representation for Indigenous Australians.

“This treaty offers hope and a framework for healing,” said an Indigenous rights advocate in Melbourne. “It shows that reconciliation is possible when governments choose partnership over paternalism.”

A Step Toward Justice and Equality

The passage of Victoria’s treaty has been hailed as one of the most significant moments in Australia’s history since the 1967 referendum, which allowed Indigenous Australians to be counted in the national census. It marks the first time a government in the country has formally recognized Indigenous sovereignty through a legal and institutional framework.

Volker Türk’s endorsement underscores the treaty’s importance on the global stage. For the UN, the initiative reflects how domestic legislation can advance universal principles of justice, equality, and inclusion.

As implementation begins, Victoria’s experience could pave the way for a new era in Indigenous–state relations—one grounded in mutual respect, truth-telling, and shared governance.