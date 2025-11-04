Left Menu

Ex-Serviceman Attacks RPF Officer at Kannur Railway Station

A former serviceman, now a railway crossing gatekeeper, was arrested for assaulting an RPF officer at Kannur railway station. The incident occurred when the officer alerted the accused about his unattended bag and phone. The accused damaged the officer's body cam and is facing multiple charges.

Ex-Serviceman Attacks RPF Officer at Kannur Railway Station
A former serviceman working as a temporary railway crossing gatekeeper was arrested after a violent altercation with a Railway Protection Force officer at Kannur railway station on Monday night. The incident unfolded when the officer, performing his duties, woke the man to alert him about his unattended belongings.

According to railway police, the accused, instead of appreciating the officer's concern, physically attacked him. The altercation resulted in the officer being bitten, his uniform torn, and significant damage to his body camera, which was valued at Rs 15,000.

The suspect was subsequently charged with causing hurt with grievous means, wrongful restraint, and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additional charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act were also filed. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the events leading up to the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

