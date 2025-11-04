Shocking Shooting Incident Shakes Bihari Colony!

Unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire at a residence in Bihari Colony located in Shahdara, east Delhi, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, with the perpetrators leaving an extortion note before making their escape, authorities confirmed.

Thankfully, no injuries were sustained during the shooting. Police have acquired CCTV footage from the vicinity and are meticulously analyzing it to track down the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)