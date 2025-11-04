Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Fight to Keep Subu in the US

Subramanyam Vedam, once imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, faces deportation despite judicial stays. He was cleared of murder after spending four decades in prison but is now threatened with deportation over a past drug charge. His family and lawyers are fighting to keep him in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:05 IST
In a contentious legal saga, two separate courts have intervened to prevent the deportation of Subramanyam Vedam, a 64-year-old Indian-origin man whose controversial past has thrust him into the spotlight. Vedam spent four decades in prison for a murder conviction that was only recently overturned.

Currently held in a short-term detention center in Alexandria, Louisiana, equipped with an airstrip for deportations, Vedam, known to friends and family as 'Subu', had been relocated from Pennsylvania just last week. His legal team is battling a deportation order stemming from a drug charge to which he pleaded no contest in his early 20s.

Despite the vacating of his murder conviction, the Department of Homeland Security maintains this reversal does not affect the validity of his drug conviction. As his case undergoes review, family members remain hopeful that lingering legal actions will favorably prevent another perceived injustice.

