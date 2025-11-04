Heightened Tensions: Russia's Military Push in Pokrovsk

On Tuesday, Russia announced plans to escalate its efforts encircling Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk, a pivotal transport and logistics hub. This city has been a focal point of Russian efforts for over a year.

Amid street-level combat in the war-torn city, Russia's Defence Ministry asserted its troops had cleared 35 buildings occupied by Ukrainian forces. Reports also indicate Russian forces tightening control around Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

While Reuters could not confirm the battlefield claims, Ukraine disputes being surrounded in both areas. The DeepState project reveals Russian advances in Pokrovsk, yet control remains contested. The pre-war population of 60,000 mostly fled, but Pokrovsk's capture could propel Russia towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds.

