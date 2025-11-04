Left Menu

Fatal Fight in Premnagar: A Tragic Tale of Longstanding Rivalry

A 38-year-old man, Arun Kumar, died in a fistfight with an enemy in Premnagar. The incident led to the arrest of Ajay Kishore Deoli on charges of culpable homicide. Kumar, originally from Delhi, had been living in Dehradun. He had a prior record for attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A longstanding feud ended tragically in Premnagar, as a fistfight claimed the life of 38-year-old Arun Kumar, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The altercation with Ajay Kishore Deoli, 34, resulted in Kumar falling unconscious. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have arrested Deoli for culpable homicide, based on a complaint by Kumar's wife. Kumar, who lived in Dehradun, had a record for attempted murder and was recently released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

