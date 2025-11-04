Fatal Fight in Premnagar: A Tragic Tale of Longstanding Rivalry
A 38-year-old man, Arun Kumar, died in a fistfight with an enemy in Premnagar. The incident led to the arrest of Ajay Kishore Deoli on charges of culpable homicide. Kumar, originally from Delhi, had been living in Dehradun. He had a prior record for attempted murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A longstanding feud ended tragically in Premnagar, as a fistfight claimed the life of 38-year-old Arun Kumar, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The altercation with Ajay Kishore Deoli, 34, resulted in Kumar falling unconscious. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The police have arrested Deoli for culpable homicide, based on a complaint by Kumar's wife. Kumar, who lived in Dehradun, had a record for attempted murder and was recently released on bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain and England Renew Rivalry in 2027 World Cup Qualifiers
India Steps Up as 'First Responder' in Afghanistan Amid Rivalry with China
Tragedy in Dehradun: Stepmother Arrested for Child's Death
Sinner and Alcaraz Battle for ATP No. 1: A Tennis Rivalry Intensifies
Silent Zone Declared in Dehradun for President Murmu's Visit