Fatal Fight in Premnagar: A Tragic Tale of Longstanding Rivalry

A longstanding feud ended tragically in Premnagar, as a fistfight claimed the life of 38-year-old Arun Kumar, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The altercation with Ajay Kishore Deoli, 34, resulted in Kumar falling unconscious. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have arrested Deoli for culpable homicide, based on a complaint by Kumar's wife. Kumar, who lived in Dehradun, had a record for attempted murder and was recently released on bail.

