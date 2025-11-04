Justice Delayed: Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Unresolved Maharashtra Cases

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday raised alarm over the lack of progress in high-profile investigations in Maharashtra, vowing to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advocate for justice.

Sule expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation into Mahadev Munde's murder in Beed, three months after an SIT was formed with no tangible results.

She also criticized the handling of a woman's alleged suicide in Phaltan, demanding an SIT for that case as well, emphasizing that justice must be delivered to the victims' families.

