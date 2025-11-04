Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Unresolved Maharashtra Cases

Supriya Sule, NCP leader, has voiced concerns over the stalled investigations into two high-profile cases in Maharashtra. She plans to meet with Amit Shah to seek justice for the affected families, highlighting the urgent need for progress in both cases of murder and alleged suicide involving a young doctor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:18 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday raised alarm over the lack of progress in high-profile investigations in Maharashtra, vowing to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advocate for justice.

Sule expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation into Mahadev Munde's murder in Beed, three months after an SIT was formed with no tangible results.

She also criticized the handling of a woman's alleged suicide in Phaltan, demanding an SIT for that case as well, emphasizing that justice must be delivered to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

