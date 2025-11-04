France Investigates Retail Giants Over Child Pornography Allegations
French authorities are investigating online retail platforms Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish for allegedly disseminating child pornography via their marketplaces. The inquiry follows a consumer watchdog complaint about childlike sex dolls being sold. Shein is notably probing the vendors and buyers involved. Potential penalties include imprisonment and hefty fines.
Online retail titans Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish are under scrutiny in France for allegedly hosting content linked to child pornography, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. The probe was launched after childlike sex dolls were reportedly spotted on Shein's marketplace, prompting a strong response from French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, who threatened to ban the brand nationwide.
In response, Shein's French spokesperson, Quentin Ruffat, expressed the company's intent to fully cooperate, indicating readiness to disclose vendor and buyer information. Meanwhile, Temu clarified that the allegations mainly concern minors accessing products, distancing itself from direct accusations of child pornography.
The ongoing investigation stems from a complaint by the consumer watchdog DGCCRF, now overseen by the National Office for Minors. The charges could result in serious legal consequences, including potential imprisonment and significant financial penalties for involved parties. Notably, Shein has already removed the contentious products and suspended the sale of 'adult products' on its platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
