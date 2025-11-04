High Court Cancels Bail in Child Trafficking Case

In a crucial development, the Delhi High Court has rescinded the bail granted to two women allegedly involved in an inter-state child trafficking racket, emphasizing the severe nature of the crime.

The court pointed out that the trafficking was not an isolated incident, but a systematic, profit-motivated operation involving multiple individuals across states. This underscores the need for stringent judicial oversight.

Justice Ajay Digpaul criticized the trial court's decision to grant bail to accused Pooja and Bimla, citing the lack of consideration for the crime's gravity and potential impacts on public interest and justice.

