High Court Cancels Bail in Child Trafficking Case
The Delhi High Court overturned bail for two women involved in an inter-state child trafficking ring. The ruling highlighted the organized nature of the crime, involving procurement and sale of newborns. The court stressed the gravity of such offences and the risk of witness tampering.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial development, the Delhi High Court has rescinded the bail granted to two women allegedly involved in an inter-state child trafficking racket, emphasizing the severe nature of the crime.
The court pointed out that the trafficking was not an isolated incident, but a systematic, profit-motivated operation involving multiple individuals across states. This underscores the need for stringent judicial oversight.
Justice Ajay Digpaul criticized the trial court's decision to grant bail to accused Pooja and Bimla, citing the lack of consideration for the crime's gravity and potential impacts on public interest and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
