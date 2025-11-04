Chaos at Sri Bankey Bihari: Devotees Clash with Police
A police officer was attacked by devotees at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. The incident was recorded on CCTV and is under investigation. Heavy footfall at the temple often necessitates police presence for crowd control, leading to such unfortunate events.
A police officer was assaulted by devotees at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, officials revealed on Tuesday morning.
Head Constable Yagvendra was attacked while on duty, managing temple crowds. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting legal action after thorough investigation.
The temple is a major pilgrimage site in Vrindavan, necessitating police for managing frequent heavy footfalls, especially during peak hours and festivals.
