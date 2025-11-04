Left Menu

Chaos at Sri Bankey Bihari: Devotees Clash with Police

A police officer was attacked by devotees at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. The incident was recorded on CCTV and is under investigation. Heavy footfall at the temple often necessitates police presence for crowd control, leading to such unfortunate events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:21 IST
Chaos at Sri Bankey Bihari: Devotees Clash with Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer was assaulted by devotees at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, officials revealed on Tuesday morning.

Head Constable Yagvendra was attacked while on duty, managing temple crowds. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting legal action after thorough investigation.

The temple is a major pilgrimage site in Vrindavan, necessitating police for managing frequent heavy footfalls, especially during peak hours and festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025