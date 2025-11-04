Chaos at Sri Bankey Bihari: Devotees Clash with Police

A police officer was assaulted by devotees at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, officials revealed on Tuesday morning.

Head Constable Yagvendra was attacked while on duty, managing temple crowds. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting legal action after thorough investigation.

The temple is a major pilgrimage site in Vrindavan, necessitating police for managing frequent heavy footfalls, especially during peak hours and festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)