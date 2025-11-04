Allegations of Corruption Mar Solemn Farewell in Bengaluru

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday initiated action against the Karnataka government over a troubling case in Bengaluru, where an elderly man was allegedly compelled to bribe various officials following his daughter's death.

According to details, a media report on October 30 brought to light the ordeal of a 64-year-old father who was subjected to corruption and lack of empathy by those meant to assist him in his grief. The Commission described these allegations as serious human rights violations.

A slew of bribes was reportedly demanded at each step, from the ambulance service to the police and crematorium staff, culminating in a delayed issuance of a death certificate. Notices have been sent seeking detailed reports from the state's chief secretary and police director general within two weeks.

