Allegations of Corruption Mar Solemn Farewell in Bengaluru

The NHRC has issued a notice to Karnataka officials over allegations of an elderly man forced to pay bribes throughout burial arrangements for his daughter. Reports claim corruption involved ambulance services, police, and municipal authorities, highlighting serious human rights violations. A report is sought within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday initiated action against the Karnataka government over a troubling case in Bengaluru, where an elderly man was allegedly compelled to bribe various officials following his daughter's death.

According to details, a media report on October 30 brought to light the ordeal of a 64-year-old father who was subjected to corruption and lack of empathy by those meant to assist him in his grief. The Commission described these allegations as serious human rights violations.

A slew of bribes was reportedly demanded at each step, from the ambulance service to the police and crematorium staff, culminating in a delayed issuance of a death certificate. Notices have been sent seeking detailed reports from the state's chief secretary and police director general within two weeks.

