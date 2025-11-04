Allegations of Corruption Mar Solemn Farewell in Bengaluru
The NHRC has issued a notice to Karnataka officials over allegations of an elderly man forced to pay bribes throughout burial arrangements for his daughter. Reports claim corruption involved ambulance services, police, and municipal authorities, highlighting serious human rights violations. A report is sought within two weeks.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday initiated action against the Karnataka government over a troubling case in Bengaluru, where an elderly man was allegedly compelled to bribe various officials following his daughter's death.
According to details, a media report on October 30 brought to light the ordeal of a 64-year-old father who was subjected to corruption and lack of empathy by those meant to assist him in his grief. The Commission described these allegations as serious human rights violations.
A slew of bribes was reportedly demanded at each step, from the ambulance service to the police and crematorium staff, culminating in a delayed issuance of a death certificate. Notices have been sent seeking detailed reports from the state's chief secretary and police director general within two weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHRC
- Karnataka
- corruption
- bribe
- Bengaluru
- human rights
- ambulance
- police
- crematorium
- death certificate
ALSO READ
Five IITs, DU, IISc Bengaluru among top 100 institutions in Asia: QS University Rankings.
K-RIDE Seeks Fresh Tenders for Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project
Tejasvi Surya Demands Fare Revision Justice for Bengaluru Metro Commuters
Bengaluru Police Dismantle Currency Tampering Gang Promising 'Money Rain Ritual'
Bengaluru Gold Loan Scam Unfolded: Two Arrests and Crores Seized