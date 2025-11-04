Rajasthan Revamps Food Security: Over 69 Lakh Added After Verification

In a significant overhaul, Rajasthan has successfully included over 69.5 lakh new beneficiaries to its National Food Security Act (NFSA) list following a widespread verification campaign. The initiative comes in response to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's order to ensure that all eligible families receive food security benefits.

The state's large-scale effort involved urging ineligible beneficiaries to 'Give Up' their food security entitlements voluntarily. While approximately 42 lakh individuals relinquished their benefits, around 27 lakh were removed due to incomplete e-KYC processes. This opened up space for new eligible households.

The government has simplified procedures, allowing district collectors authority to approve new entries and facilitating self-deletion via an online portal. Despite some criticisms, officials claim the move will enhance welfare distribution accuracy, with added benefits of related welfare schemes for NFSA beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)