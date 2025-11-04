Left Menu

Rajasthan Revamps Food Security: Over 69 Lakh Added After Verification

Rajasthan has added over 69.5 lakh new beneficiaries to its National Food Security Act list after a verification drive. This initiative followed Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's directive to ensure comprehensive food security coverage. The exercise led to eligible families replacing ineligible ones, thereby improving welfare distribution accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:33 IST
Rajasthan Revamps Food Security: Over 69 Lakh Added After Verification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant overhaul, Rajasthan has successfully included over 69.5 lakh new beneficiaries to its National Food Security Act (NFSA) list following a widespread verification campaign. The initiative comes in response to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's order to ensure that all eligible families receive food security benefits.

The state's large-scale effort involved urging ineligible beneficiaries to 'Give Up' their food security entitlements voluntarily. While approximately 42 lakh individuals relinquished their benefits, around 27 lakh were removed due to incomplete e-KYC processes. This opened up space for new eligible households.

The government has simplified procedures, allowing district collectors authority to approve new entries and facilitating self-deletion via an online portal. Despite some criticisms, officials claim the move will enhance welfare distribution accuracy, with added benefits of related welfare schemes for NFSA beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Elections

 India
2
New Era for Uttar Pradesh: Factories Amendment Act Propels Industrial Growth

New Era for Uttar Pradesh: Factories Amendment Act Propels Industrial Growth

 India
3
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches

French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule B...

 Global
4
Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025