Mumbai Studio Hostage Standoff: A Chilling Rescue Operation
The Mumbai police are investigating a hostage situation at a recording studio where Rohit Arya held 19 people captive, including 17 children. Arya was killed during a police operation. Statements from multiple witnesses, police officers, and others involved are being recorded to piece together the full story.
- Country:
- India
A tense hostage crisis unfolded in Mumbai when Rohit Arya held 19 individuals, including 17 children, captive in a recording studio. Police officials are delving deep into the incident, recording a flurry of witness testimonies and examining evidence seized from the scene.
Authorities confirmed that Arya, who was 50 years old, died during a police rescue operation on October 30. The standoff ended with his death, but not without raising questions about the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the crisis.
Investigators, including teams from the Mumbai crime branch, are poring over statements from involved parties, including eyewitnesses and videographers present at the scene. Forensic analysis of items seized from the studio aims to shed further light on Arya's motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure
CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seized
Crackdown on Drug Trade: Udhampur Police Seize Properties Worth Rs 50 Lakh
Riding on the Edge: Drunk Bikers Challenge Gurugram Police
Gachibowli Police Crack Down on Narcotic Network, 11 Arrested