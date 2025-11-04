Left Menu

Mumbai Studio Hostage Standoff: A Chilling Rescue Operation

The Mumbai police are investigating a hostage situation at a recording studio where Rohit Arya held 19 people captive, including 17 children. Arya was killed during a police operation. Statements from multiple witnesses, police officers, and others involved are being recorded to piece together the full story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:46 IST
Mumbai Studio Hostage Standoff: A Chilling Rescue Operation
  • Country:
  • India

A tense hostage crisis unfolded in Mumbai when Rohit Arya held 19 individuals, including 17 children, captive in a recording studio. Police officials are delving deep into the incident, recording a flurry of witness testimonies and examining evidence seized from the scene.

Authorities confirmed that Arya, who was 50 years old, died during a police rescue operation on October 30. The standoff ended with his death, but not without raising questions about the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the crisis.

Investigators, including teams from the Mumbai crime branch, are poring over statements from involved parties, including eyewitnesses and videographers present at the scene. Forensic analysis of items seized from the studio aims to shed further light on Arya's motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

 India
2
Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

 India
3
Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens

Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens

 Global
4
Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025