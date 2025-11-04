Mizoram's Milestone: A Shining Example in Corruption Control

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma heralded a landmark achievement, confirming that the state is recognized as the second least corrupt in India, a distinction he described as a 'milestone' during a speech at the Mara Students' Organisation's diamond jubilee celebration.

The Chief Minister praised Mizoram not only as a standout in corruption control but also as a leading destination in the Northeastern region for tourism. His remarks echoed findings from the CMS India Corruption Study report, underscoring the state's exceptional governance.

Lalduhoma called on students to ally with the government in its fight against corruption. He also highlighted the creation of 515 new jobs and the approval of over 2,000 positions for recruitment, reflecting the ZPM government's commitment to employment since coming to power in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)