Mizoram's Milestone: A Shining Example in Corruption Control
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the state is the second least corrupt in India, marking it as a significant milestone. Speaking during the Mara Students' Organisation's anniversary, he highlighted Mizoram's tourism appeal and reported job creation progress since the ZPM government took office in December 2023.
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma heralded a landmark achievement, confirming that the state is recognized as the second least corrupt in India, a distinction he described as a 'milestone' during a speech at the Mara Students' Organisation's diamond jubilee celebration.
The Chief Minister praised Mizoram not only as a standout in corruption control but also as a leading destination in the Northeastern region for tourism. His remarks echoed findings from the CMS India Corruption Study report, underscoring the state's exceptional governance.
Lalduhoma called on students to ally with the government in its fight against corruption. He also highlighted the creation of 515 new jobs and the approval of over 2,000 positions for recruitment, reflecting the ZPM government's commitment to employment since coming to power in December 2023.
