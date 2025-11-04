Vigilantism at Ramlila Fair: A Shocking Theft Incident
A man accused of stealing at a Ramlila fair in Puranpur was tied to a pole and beaten by shopkeepers. The incident went viral on social media, prompting police action. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators.
In a disturbing case of vigilantism, a man accused of theft was forcibly restrained and subjected to a brutal assault by locals at a Ramlila fair in Puranpur, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.
The grim episode unfolded on Monday but came to the fore when a video of the beating, shared widely on social media, prompted authorities to take swift action. The man was reportedly apprehended for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and a gas cylinder from a local shop.
Puranpur police station head Pawan Pandey mentioned that after the video went viral, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against unknown suspects based on a complaint by substation officer Arun Kumar. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.
