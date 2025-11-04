Left Menu

Vigilantism at Ramlila Fair: A Shocking Theft Incident

A man accused of stealing at a Ramlila fair in Puranpur was tied to a pole and beaten by shopkeepers. The incident went viral on social media, prompting police action. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:15 IST
Vigilantism at Ramlila Fair: A Shocking Theft Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case of vigilantism, a man accused of theft was forcibly restrained and subjected to a brutal assault by locals at a Ramlila fair in Puranpur, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.

The grim episode unfolded on Monday but came to the fore when a video of the beating, shared widely on social media, prompted authorities to take swift action. The man was reportedly apprehended for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and a gas cylinder from a local shop.

Puranpur police station head Pawan Pandey mentioned that after the video went viral, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against unknown suspects based on a complaint by substation officer Arun Kumar. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan High Court Addresses Urgency in Road Safety Measures

Rajasthan High Court Addresses Urgency in Road Safety Measures

 India
2
Infamous Thief Busted: Sajjad Garibsha Irani's Arrest Unravels 100 Crimes

Infamous Thief Busted: Sajjad Garibsha Irani's Arrest Unravels 100 Crimes

 India
3
Sabalenka's Showdown: A Triumph on Riyadh's Courts

Sabalenka's Showdown: A Triumph on Riyadh's Courts

 Global
4
Security Threat Halts Flights at Reagan National Airport

Security Threat Halts Flights at Reagan National Airport

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025