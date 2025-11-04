Vigilantism at Ramlila Fair: A Shocking Theft Incident

In a disturbing case of vigilantism, a man accused of theft was forcibly restrained and subjected to a brutal assault by locals at a Ramlila fair in Puranpur, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.

The grim episode unfolded on Monday but came to the fore when a video of the beating, shared widely on social media, prompted authorities to take swift action. The man was reportedly apprehended for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and a gas cylinder from a local shop.

Puranpur police station head Pawan Pandey mentioned that after the video went viral, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against unknown suspects based on a complaint by substation officer Arun Kumar. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)