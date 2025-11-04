Left Menu

Daylight Danger: Hunt for Alleged Stalker in Faridabad Shooting Incident

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant was shot in daylight by a 20-year-old alleged stalker in Faridabad. The attacker, Jatin Mangla, was seen in CCTV footage and is wanted by the police. The victim, Kanishka, is stable. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:53 IST
In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Faridabad's community, a 17-year-old JEE aspirant was shot in broad daylight, allegedly by a stalker, police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, Kanishka, a Class 12 student, was returning from the library when the accused, Jatin Mangla, reportedly approached her in Shyam Colony, as seen in CCTV footage. Mangla, a 20-year-old accountant, is alleged to have been harassing the girl for months.

Initially apologizing for his actions, Mangla was later captured on camera waiting for Kanishka before shooting her at point-blank range. Multiple police teams are now conducting operations to locate and detain the suspect, while Kanishka remains stable under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

