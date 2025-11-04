Daylight Danger: Hunt for Alleged Stalker in Faridabad Shooting Incident

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Faridabad's community, a 17-year-old JEE aspirant was shot in broad daylight, allegedly by a stalker, police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, Kanishka, a Class 12 student, was returning from the library when the accused, Jatin Mangla, reportedly approached her in Shyam Colony, as seen in CCTV footage. Mangla, a 20-year-old accountant, is alleged to have been harassing the girl for months.

Initially apologizing for his actions, Mangla was later captured on camera waiting for Kanishka before shooting her at point-blank range. Multiple police teams are now conducting operations to locate and detain the suspect, while Kanishka remains stable under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)