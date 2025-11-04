Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Clash Over Metsera in Fierce Obesity Drug Battle

Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are in a heated legal and bidding war over Metsera, an obesity drug developer. Novo's $10 billion bid challenges Pfizer's prior deal with Metsera. Pfizer has sued to stop the process, citing antitrust issues, as Novo aims to regain market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are locked in an intense bidding war over the acquisition of Metsera, a developer of obesity drugs. Both pharmaceutical giants have sweetened their offers, with Novo's $10 billion bid deemed superior by Metsera. The conflict has escalated into a legal confrontation as Pfizer aims to block Novo's attempt based on antitrust concerns.

The legal battle began last week following Novo's unexpected bid, threatening Pfizer's agreement with Metsera. Pfizer has filed lawsuits alleging Novo's actions breach their merger agreement and could lead to monopolization in the GLP-1 drug markets. A judge in Delaware has preliminarily decided not to intervene, though further hearings are expected.

Despite Pfizer raising its profit forecast and outperforming analyst expectations, the company grapples with declining sales in key areas like COVID-19 products. Meanwhile, Novo seeks to recover its standing in the obesity drug arena, facing stiff competition from Eli Lilly. The unfolding situation highlights the high stakes and fierce competition within the booming obesity treatment market.

