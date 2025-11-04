Teen Victim in Malkangiri: A Disturbing Incident

A young girl from Odisha's Malkangiri district has become the latest victim of a heinous crime, allegedly raped by a youth after being served a drink laced with intoxicants, local police revealed on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, known to the youth, had gone with him on his motorcycle, unaware of his malicious intentions, authorities stated. The assault occurred on Monday during their outing.

Following a formal complaint by the girl's family, law enforcement swiftly detained the suspect, as confirmed by Regan Kindo, inspector-in-charge of the Malkangiri police station. An investigation is presently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)