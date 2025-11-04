Teen Victim in Malkangiri: A Disturbing Incident
A 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Malkangiri district was allegedly raped by a youth known to her after being served a spiked drink. The incident occurred on a motorcycle outing, leading to a police complaint and the detention of the youth. Authorities are investigating the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A young girl from Odisha's Malkangiri district has become the latest victim of a heinous crime, allegedly raped by a youth after being served a drink laced with intoxicants, local police revealed on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old, known to the youth, had gone with him on his motorcycle, unaware of his malicious intentions, authorities stated. The assault occurred on Monday during their outing.
Following a formal complaint by the girl's family, law enforcement swiftly detained the suspect, as confirmed by Regan Kindo, inspector-in-charge of the Malkangiri police station. An investigation is presently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malkangiri
- rape
- teen
- Odisha
- crime
- drink
- police
- youth
- detained
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Infamous Thief Busted: Sajjad Garibsha Irani's Arrest Unravels 100 Crimes
CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seized
Crackdown on Drug Trade: Udhampur Police Seize Properties Worth Rs 50 Lakh
Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure
Riding on the Edge: Drunk Bikers Challenge Gurugram Police