Left Menu

Teen Victim in Malkangiri: A Disturbing Incident

A 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Malkangiri district was allegedly raped by a youth known to her after being served a spiked drink. The incident occurred on a motorcycle outing, leading to a police complaint and the detention of the youth. Authorities are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:14 IST
Teen Victim in Malkangiri: A Disturbing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young girl from Odisha's Malkangiri district has become the latest victim of a heinous crime, allegedly raped by a youth after being served a drink laced with intoxicants, local police revealed on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, known to the youth, had gone with him on his motorcycle, unaware of his malicious intentions, authorities stated. The assault occurred on Monday during their outing.

Following a formal complaint by the girl's family, law enforcement swiftly detained the suspect, as confirmed by Regan Kindo, inspector-in-charge of the Malkangiri police station. An investigation is presently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

 India
2
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
3
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
4
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025