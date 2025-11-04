French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

The French judiciary has initiated an investigation into the Chinese social media platform TikTok, due to concerns over its algorithms potentially encouraging suicides among young users. This move by Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau comes after a French parliamentary committee requested a criminal inquiry into TikTok's possible endangerment of youth.

The probe is particularly focused on the insufficient content moderation, ease of access for minors, and sophisticated algorithms that might spiral vulnerable individuals into harmful content loops. This scrutiny is compounded by accounts from seven families who claimed in a 2024 lawsuit that their children were driven to suicide by the platform.

The investigation will assess TikTok's potential role in providing a platform for suicide-related content, an offense punishable by prison time and hefty fines. It is also looking into possible illegal transactions orchestrated by organized groups using the platform. TikTok has already refuted the allegations, arguing it is being scapegoated. The inquiry will also integrate findings from reports that have spotlighted TikTok's impact on freedom of expression and potential for public opinion manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)