Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Education
The Maharashtra cabinet made 21 decisions, including shutting Maha ARC Ltd due to licensing issues, authorizing a Rs 2,000 crore HUDCO loan for transport development, and launching several educational and infrastructure projects. It also approved judicial enhancements and reforms in health and financial sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:54 IST
In an extensive session, the Maharashtra cabinet took significant strides by making 21 pivotal decisions, encompassing sectors like transport, education, and health.
The state backed a Rs 2,000 crore HUDCO loan for the Virar-Alibaug transport corridor and sanctioned major educational and infrastructure projects across the region.
Alongside these, the cabinet also addressed reforms, enhancing judicial infrastructure, and easing tax conditions, pointing to a comprehensive development agenda for Maharashtra.
