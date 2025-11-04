Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Education

The Maharashtra cabinet made 21 decisions, including shutting Maha ARC Ltd due to licensing issues, authorizing a Rs 2,000 crore HUDCO loan for transport development, and launching several educational and infrastructure projects. It also approved judicial enhancements and reforms in health and financial sectors.

In an extensive session, the Maharashtra cabinet took significant strides by making 21 pivotal decisions, encompassing sectors like transport, education, and health.

The state backed a Rs 2,000 crore HUDCO loan for the Virar-Alibaug transport corridor and sanctioned major educational and infrastructure projects across the region.

Alongside these, the cabinet also addressed reforms, enhancing judicial infrastructure, and easing tax conditions, pointing to a comprehensive development agenda for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

