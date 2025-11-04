Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Education

In an extensive session, the Maharashtra cabinet took significant strides by making 21 pivotal decisions, encompassing sectors like transport, education, and health.

The state backed a Rs 2,000 crore HUDCO loan for the Virar-Alibaug transport corridor and sanctioned major educational and infrastructure projects across the region.

Alongside these, the cabinet also addressed reforms, enhancing judicial infrastructure, and easing tax conditions, pointing to a comprehensive development agenda for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)