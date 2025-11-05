Left Menu

Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

A Mumbai court sentenced a 27-year-old man to three months in jail for sexually harassing a minor on a train. The man was found guilty under IPC and POCSO Act for following and touching the victim over a year. The court rejected the defense's claims against the victim's testimony.

Updated: 05-11-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:02 IST
Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train
A special court in Mumbai sentenced a 27-year-old man to three months in jail for sexually harassing a minor on a local train, stating that traveling in a general compartment does not justify inappropriate male behavior.

Judge Neeta Anekar found the accused guilty under IPC section 354(D) for stalking and relevant POCSO Act provisions. The court also considered his detention period from January 4, 2019, to April 15, 2019.

According to the prosecution, the 17-year-old victim was harassed while commuting to college for a year. On January 4, 2019, the accused boarded the same train, repeatedly touched the victim, and was subsequently detained by police.

