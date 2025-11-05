Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train
A Mumbai court sentenced a 27-year-old man to three months in jail for sexually harassing a minor on a train. The man was found guilty under IPC and POCSO Act for following and touching the victim over a year. The court rejected the defense's claims against the victim's testimony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court in Mumbai sentenced a 27-year-old man to three months in jail for sexually harassing a minor on a local train, stating that traveling in a general compartment does not justify inappropriate male behavior.
Judge Neeta Anekar found the accused guilty under IPC section 354(D) for stalking and relevant POCSO Act provisions. The court also considered his detention period from January 4, 2019, to April 15, 2019.
According to the prosecution, the 17-year-old victim was harassed while commuting to college for a year. On January 4, 2019, the accused boarded the same train, repeatedly touched the victim, and was subsequently detained by police.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teen Victim in Malkangiri: A Disturbing Incident
Chhattisgarh Train Collision: Railways Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims
Manhunt Underway for Gunman in Shocking Library Stalking Case
Unveiling the Lost: AI Aids Holocaust Victim Identification
Supreme Court Highlights Misuse of POCSO Act in Marital Discord Cases