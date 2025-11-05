Exchange of Remains Marks a Step Forward in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
The remains of a hostage in Gaza have been turned over to Israel amid a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. The exchange marks progress in the ceasefire efforts aimed at deescalating one of the deadliest conflicts between Israel and militants. So far, bones of 270 Palestinians have been returned.
The Israeli military announced on Tuesday the recovery of a hostage's remains from Gaza, marking another step forward under the ongoing US-brokered ceasefire.
Hamas has so far returned the remains of 20 hostages under the ceasefire initiated on October 10. If validated through forensic tests, this latest development narrows down the remains of seven others still in Gaza.
The truce seeks to ease tensions in what is considered the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas to date. In exchange for Israeli hostages, Israel has returned 270 Palestinian bodies.
