Exchange of Remains Marks a Step Forward in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday the recovery of a hostage's remains from Gaza, marking another step forward under the ongoing US-brokered ceasefire.

Hamas has so far returned the remains of 20 hostages under the ceasefire initiated on October 10. If validated through forensic tests, this latest development narrows down the remains of seven others still in Gaza.

The truce seeks to ease tensions in what is considered the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas to date. In exchange for Israeli hostages, Israel has returned 270 Palestinian bodies.

