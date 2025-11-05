Left Menu

Exchange of Remains Marks a Step Forward in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The remains of a hostage in Gaza have been turned over to Israel amid a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. The exchange marks progress in the ceasefire efforts aimed at deescalating one of the deadliest conflicts between Israel and militants. So far, bones of 270 Palestinians have been returned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-11-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 01:12 IST
Exchange of Remains Marks a Step Forward in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday the recovery of a hostage's remains from Gaza, marking another step forward under the ongoing US-brokered ceasefire.

Hamas has so far returned the remains of 20 hostages under the ceasefire initiated on October 10. If validated through forensic tests, this latest development narrows down the remains of seven others still in Gaza.

The truce seeks to ease tensions in what is considered the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas to date. In exchange for Israeli hostages, Israel has returned 270 Palestinian bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
3
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
4
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025