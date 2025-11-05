Ceasefire Holds Amid Body Exchanges Between Israel and Hamas

Amid ongoing tensions, Israel on Tuesday took possession of a body from Hamas via the Red Cross in Gaza, with plans to transport it to Israel for official identification. The Israeli Prime Minister's office announced the exchange, which comes after Hamas reported finding the remains of a hostage in Gaza.

This retrieval followed a recent ceasefire agreement, effective from October 10, which saw Hamas return 20 living hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian convicts held in Israel. However, challenges persist in locating all deceased remains due to extensive war damage, leading to accusations by Israel of deliberate delays from Hamas.

Earlier figures indicate Hamas has transferred 20 out of 28 deceased hostages. In return, Israel has handed over 270 Palestinian bodies. Despite the ceasefire, violence continues, claiming lives on both sides, while military confrontations persist amid the truce. The situation remains volatile, with high casualties reported since October 2023.

