Mystery Unfolds in Purnea: Tragic Fate of Kushwaha Family

In Bihar's Purnea district, Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi, and daughter Tanu Priya were discovered dead. Naveen, brother to JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, was a known local figure. Preliminary suspicions point to accidents involving stairfalls, with investigations ongoing by police and forensic experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a baffling incident, Naveen Kushwaha, along with his wife Mala Devi and daughter Tanu Priya, were found deceased in their Purnea district home, Bihar, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The dead bodies were uncovered late Tuesday in the European colony under Kehat Police Station's jurisdiction, as reported by a senior police officer.

Naveen, reportedly a popular figure who had contested in both Lok Sabha and assembly polls, was the elder brother of local JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha. The police have launched an investigation, sending the bodies for post-mortem and collecting forensic evidence.

