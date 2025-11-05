Mystery Unfolds in Purnea: Tragic Fate of Kushwaha Family
In Bihar's Purnea district, Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi, and daughter Tanu Priya were discovered dead. Naveen, brother to JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, was a known local figure. Preliminary suspicions point to accidents involving stairfalls, with investigations ongoing by police and forensic experts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a baffling incident, Naveen Kushwaha, along with his wife Mala Devi and daughter Tanu Priya, were found deceased in their Purnea district home, Bihar, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The dead bodies were uncovered late Tuesday in the European colony under Kehat Police Station's jurisdiction, as reported by a senior police officer.
Naveen, reportedly a popular figure who had contested in both Lok Sabha and assembly polls, was the elder brother of local JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha. The police have launched an investigation, sending the bodies for post-mortem and collecting forensic evidence.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Death toll in train accident near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh rises to 11: Officials.
Suspicious Deaths Spark Investigation in Delhi's Ranhola Area
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches
Hit-and-Run Mystery: Arrest in the Fatal Roadside Accident
Security Scare at Reagan Airport: United Flight Threat Investigation