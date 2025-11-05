Mystery Unfolds in Purnea: Tragic Fate of Kushwaha Family

In a baffling incident, Naveen Kushwaha, along with his wife Mala Devi and daughter Tanu Priya, were found deceased in their Purnea district home, Bihar, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The dead bodies were uncovered late Tuesday in the European colony under Kehat Police Station's jurisdiction, as reported by a senior police officer.

Naveen, reportedly a popular figure who had contested in both Lok Sabha and assembly polls, was the elder brother of local JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha. The police have launched an investigation, sending the bodies for post-mortem and collecting forensic evidence.