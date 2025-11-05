Left Menu

Tragic End: Navi Mumbai Drinking Session Turns Deadly

A fatal altercation occurred in Navi Mumbai during a drinking session, resulting in the death of a man known as Pandit. The police arrested one person, Vicky Budner, and are searching for two accomplices, Aryan and Rajkumar. The incident unfolded after Pandit allegedly abused his friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:14 IST
Pandit
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident unfolding in Navi Mumbai, a man referred to as Pandit was killed during a drinking session with friends. The episode occurred beneath the Belapur-Vashi highway overbridge near Turbhe Naka, authorities reported.

Pandit, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, allegedly infuriated his companions by abusing them, which led to a violent altercation. During the fight, his friends attacked him with a fiber pipe and broken bottles, leading to his death on the scene.

The Turbhe police have taken one suspect, Vicky Budner, 27, into custody. Meanwhile, a manhunt is under way for Aryan and Rajkumar, two others implicated in the crime. Law enforcement continues its search following leads in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

