Tragic End: Navi Mumbai Drinking Session Turns Deadly
A fatal altercation occurred in Navi Mumbai during a drinking session, resulting in the death of a man known as Pandit. The police arrested one person, Vicky Budner, and are searching for two accomplices, Aryan and Rajkumar. The incident unfolded after Pandit allegedly abused his friends.
In a tragic incident unfolding in Navi Mumbai, a man referred to as Pandit was killed during a drinking session with friends. The episode occurred beneath the Belapur-Vashi highway overbridge near Turbhe Naka, authorities reported.
Pandit, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, allegedly infuriated his companions by abusing them, which led to a violent altercation. During the fight, his friends attacked him with a fiber pipe and broken bottles, leading to his death on the scene.
The Turbhe police have taken one suspect, Vicky Budner, 27, into custody. Meanwhile, a manhunt is under way for Aryan and Rajkumar, two others implicated in the crime. Law enforcement continues its search following leads in the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
