Tragic End: Navi Mumbai Drinking Session Turns Deadly

In a tragic incident unfolding in Navi Mumbai, a man referred to as Pandit was killed during a drinking session with friends. The episode occurred beneath the Belapur-Vashi highway overbridge near Turbhe Naka, authorities reported.

Pandit, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, allegedly infuriated his companions by abusing them, which led to a violent altercation. During the fight, his friends attacked him with a fiber pipe and broken bottles, leading to his death on the scene.

The Turbhe police have taken one suspect, Vicky Budner, 27, into custody. Meanwhile, a manhunt is under way for Aryan and Rajkumar, two others implicated in the crime. Law enforcement continues its search following leads in the investigation.

