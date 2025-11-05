Tragic Turn: Navi Mumbai Drinking Session Ends in Murder

In a tragic incident in Navi Mumbai, a man named Pandit was fatally attacked during a drinking session with his friends, authorities report. The attack, which occurred beneath the Belapur-Vashi highway overbridge, has led to one arrest.

Pandit, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, reportedly incited his friends with verbal abuse. This escalation resulted in Pandit's friends retaliating by attacking him with a fiber pipe and broken bottles, leading to his death on the spot.

The Navi Mumbai police have taken Vicky Budner, aged 27, into custody as a suspect. The police are also on the hunt for two additional suspects, Aryan and Rajkumar, who are believed to have fled the scene.