Swift Police Action Rescues Abducted Infant in Maharashtra

In a rapid response operation, police in Maharashtra's Thane district successfully rescued an eight-month-old infant within six hours of his abduction. The child was taken away while sleeping next to his parents, Nilesh and Poonam Kunche, at the Kalyan railway station around midnight.

When the parents discovered their child missing, they immediately informed the Kalyan railway police station. The swift police action was based on CCTV footage that captured a young man abducting the baby. This footage was widely circulated among police and on social media to initiate a broader search.

Constable Satish Sonawane played a key role in identifying the suspect from the footage, having encountered him in a prior incident. This led the police to the suspect's address where the child was found. Two suspects, including Akshay Khare and his aunt, have been arrested, ensuring the child's prompt return, said Assistant Commissioner Kalyan Kalyanji Ghete.

(With inputs from agencies.)