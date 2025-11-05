CISF Seizes 22 High-End Drones at International Airport
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a passenger at the airport, leading to the seizure of 22 high-end drones valued at Rs 26.7 lakh. This operation was initiated after observing suspicious bag exchanges. The items were handed over to customs for further action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent security operation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated 22 high-end drones at an international airport, valued at Rs 26.7 lakh.
The seizure followed the interception of a passenger arriving from Singapore, whose suspicious behavior and bag exchanges were noted by the CISF's Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW).
Valuable drones, controllers, and accessories were discovered during the screening and were subsequently handed over to customs for further legal proceedings, showcasing CISF's vigilance and commitment to aviation security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Gears Up for Heavily Contested 2025 Elections Amid Security Assurances
Search Operation Intensified in Poonch: Security Forces on High Alert
Major Drug Bust and Weapon Seizure Highlight Manipur's Security Efforts
Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure
Cameroon's Election Turmoil: Security Forces' Deadly Response to Protests