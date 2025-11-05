CISF Seizes 22 High-End Drones at International Airport

In a recent security operation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated 22 high-end drones at an international airport, valued at Rs 26.7 lakh.

The seizure followed the interception of a passenger arriving from Singapore, whose suspicious behavior and bag exchanges were noted by the CISF's Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW).

Valuable drones, controllers, and accessories were discovered during the screening and were subsequently handed over to customs for further legal proceedings, showcasing CISF's vigilance and commitment to aviation security.

(With inputs from agencies.)