CISF Seizes 22 High-End Drones at International Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a passenger at the airport, leading to the seizure of 22 high-end drones valued at Rs 26.7 lakh. This operation was initiated after observing suspicious bag exchanges. The items were handed over to customs for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:25 IST
In a recent security operation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated 22 high-end drones at an international airport, valued at Rs 26.7 lakh.

The seizure followed the interception of a passenger arriving from Singapore, whose suspicious behavior and bag exchanges were noted by the CISF's Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW).

Valuable drones, controllers, and accessories were discovered during the screening and were subsequently handed over to customs for further legal proceedings, showcasing CISF's vigilance and commitment to aviation security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

