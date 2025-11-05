Left Menu

Germany Takes Action Against Extremist Muslim Groups: A Crackdown on Threats to Democracy

The German government banned the Muslim group Muslim Interaktiv for promoting antisemitism and discrimination, threatening democracy. Raids were conducted against two other groups, Generation Islam and Reality Islam, for similar reasons. Authorities targeted these organizations to prevent attacks on Germany's constitutional order and values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government has taken decisive action against Muslim Interaktiv, a group it accuses of violating fundamental human rights and democratic principles, by officially banning it on Wednesday.

Authorities allege the organization promotes antisemitism and discrimination against women and sexual minorities, undermining Germany's constitutional values. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt warned that the group poses a threat by advocating for Islamic law above German law.

Simultaneously, searches were conducted in several cities including Hamburg and Berlin against two other Muslim groups under investigation, Generation Islam and Reality Islam, in efforts to curb extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

