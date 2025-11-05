Political Blame Game: Kaleshwaram Project Controversy
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government in Telangana of deflecting blame onto the BJP regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project initiated during the BRS regime. The project, designed to channel Godavari River water, remains under scrutiny as political tensions rise.
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress government in Telangana of attempting to deflect responsibility for alleged Kaleshwaram project irregularities onto the BJP instead of launching its own investigation. These allegations stem from the project's inception during the previous BRS regime.
Reddy further criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly shielding BRS allies rather than pursuing a corruption probe. He argued that the ongoing inquiries were largely superficial, addressing only technical issues highlighted by national authorities and previous commissions.
The Congress state government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, contends that the BJP demonstrates a vested interest in protecting BRS figures. The Kaleshwaram project remains contentious, as does a separate investigation into financial anomalies surrounding the Hyderabad Formula E race, initiated under the BRS leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
