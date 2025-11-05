Lethal Police Raid in Rio Sparks Political Turmoil in Brazil

Brazil's deadliest police operation in history has thrown the nation into political turmoil, leaving President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a precarious position. The raid in Rio de Janeiro, which resulted in at least 121 deaths, including four police officers, has sparked international condemnation while receiving domestic backing for its tough stance on crime.

The operation, ordered by Rio Governor Claudio Castro, a conservative ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has intensified the nation's political divide. Despite the brutality, polls reveal significant support for the action among Brazilians, complicating President Lula's reelection ambitions and his efforts to focus on ecological economic transformation.

As protests and demands for investigations mount, Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes is spearheading a high-level meeting to address the operation, amid fears that continued violence could further destabilize Lula's administration and damage its electoral prospects ahead of the 2026 elections.