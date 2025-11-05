Left Menu

Police Personnel Suspended for Assault Allegations

Three police personnel were suspended for allegedly assaulting a domestic help at a police station over a theft allegation. An inquiry justified the suspension. The incident sparked after a woman accused the help of theft, leading to her detention and alleged assault by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:57 IST
Police Personnel Suspended for Assault Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial case unfolding on Wednesday, three police officers from the Varthur police station faced suspension for reportedly assaulting a domestic worker. The accused—Sanjay Rathod, Santosh Kudari, and an officer known only as Archana—were identified as the culprits.

The suspension follows an inquiry report led by Assistant Commissioner Priyadarshini, Marathahalli, submitted on Tuesday. The inquiry was prompted by a complaint filed by a woman on October 30, accusing her domestic help, Sundari Bibi from West Bengal, of stealing a diamond ring.

Despite a registered Non-Cognizable Report, Bibi was summoned and allegedly detained and assaulted until a social activist intervened. The incident highlighted police misconduct, leading to an MLC registration at Bowring Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant makes a comeback to Indian Test team for two-test series against South Africa.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant makes a comeback to Indian Test team for t...

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi: A Tale of Destruction and Survival in the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi: A Tale of Destruction and Survival in the Philippines

 Philippines
3
Transforming UAE's Automotive Landscape: Transguard and myTVS Unite

Transforming UAE's Automotive Landscape: Transguard and myTVS Unite

 India
4
Tragic Raid: Allegations of Fatal Police Misconduct in Shahjahanpur

Tragic Raid: Allegations of Fatal Police Misconduct in Shahjahanpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025