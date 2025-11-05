Police Personnel Suspended for Assault Allegations
Three police personnel were suspended for allegedly assaulting a domestic help at a police station over a theft allegation. An inquiry justified the suspension. The incident sparked after a woman accused the help of theft, leading to her detention and alleged assault by the police.
In a controversial case unfolding on Wednesday, three police officers from the Varthur police station faced suspension for reportedly assaulting a domestic worker. The accused—Sanjay Rathod, Santosh Kudari, and an officer known only as Archana—were identified as the culprits.
The suspension follows an inquiry report led by Assistant Commissioner Priyadarshini, Marathahalli, submitted on Tuesday. The inquiry was prompted by a complaint filed by a woman on October 30, accusing her domestic help, Sundari Bibi from West Bengal, of stealing a diamond ring.
Despite a registered Non-Cognizable Report, Bibi was summoned and allegedly detained and assaulted until a social activist intervened. The incident highlighted police misconduct, leading to an MLC registration at Bowring Hospital.
