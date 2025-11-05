Terror Strikes: Nine Injured in Oleron Island Car Rampage

In a shocking incident on Oleron island off France's Atlantic coast, a driver ran over pedestrians and cyclists, leaving at least nine people injured, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. The suspect was detained after shouting 'Allahu Akbar,' and motives for the attack remain unclear.

The 35-year-old suspect's vehicle hit multiple locations on the island, including Dolus-d'Oleron, where Mayor Thibault Brechkoff reported two of the injured in intensive care. Investigators revealed the suspect had a history of petty crimes but was not on any radicalization watchlist.

French media reported the suspect attempted to set fire to his vehicle, which contained gas canisters. Authorities continue to investigate the suspect's mental state as they seek clarity on his intentions during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)