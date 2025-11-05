Left Menu

Terror Strikes: Nine Injured in Oleron Island Car Rampage

A 35-year-old driver caused chaos on Oleron island, injuring nine pedestrians and cyclists before being arrested. Shouting 'Allahu Akbar,' his motives remain unclear. The suspect, known to police for petty crimes, tried to ignite his car, containing gas canisters, before apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:51 IST
Terror Strikes: Nine Injured in Oleron Island Car Rampage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident on Oleron island off France's Atlantic coast, a driver ran over pedestrians and cyclists, leaving at least nine people injured, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. The suspect was detained after shouting 'Allahu Akbar,' and motives for the attack remain unclear.

The 35-year-old suspect's vehicle hit multiple locations on the island, including Dolus-d'Oleron, where Mayor Thibault Brechkoff reported two of the injured in intensive care. Investigators revealed the suspect had a history of petty crimes but was not on any radicalization watchlist.

French media reported the suspect attempted to set fire to his vehicle, which contained gas canisters. Authorities continue to investigate the suspect's mental state as they seek clarity on his intentions during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting

Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting

 India
2
I appeal to all Naxals to give up arms and surrender: Vice President Radhakrishnan at state event in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

I appeal to all Naxals to give up arms and surrender: Vice President Radhakr...

 India
3
Greece's Emerging Role as Europe's Energy Gateway: A New Era of U.S. Collaboration

Greece's Emerging Role as Europe's Energy Gateway: A New Era of U.S. Collabo...

 Greece
4
Terrifying Rampage: Motorist Targets Pedestrians on French Island

Terrifying Rampage: Motorist Targets Pedestrians on French Island

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025