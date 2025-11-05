Left Menu

Estonia Urges China to Rethink Russia Support Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna urged China to cease economic support for Russia and align with Western efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. Tsahkna discussed the issue during a significant visit to Beijing, emphasizing China's potential influence over Russia. Ongoing trade and security concerns were also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:20 IST
Estonia Urges China to Rethink Russia Support Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called on China to halt its economic backing of Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, pressing Beijing to align with European and U.S. initiatives aimed at a ceasefire. The plea came amid a pivotal visit to Beijing, marking the first by an Estonian foreign minister in a decade.

During discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Tsahkna highlighted China's substantial leverage over Russia, particularly given Russia's struggling economy. He further raised concerns about China's supply of dual-use components potentially aiding Russia's war efforts, a claim Beijing denies, insisting on strict export controls.

The meeting also explored EU-China trade relations, including the potential impact of China's support for Russia on a prospective EU-China free trade agreement. Tsahkna expressed optimism about recent talks addressing rare earth export controls, vital due to China's dominant market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala to Legally Battle SIR of Electoral Rolls Amid Political Consensus

Kerala to Legally Battle SIR of Electoral Rolls Amid Political Consensus

 India
2
Market Opens Mixed Amid Tech Selloff and Employment Data Boost

Market Opens Mixed Amid Tech Selloff and Employment Data Boost

 Global
3
Celebrating 100 Years of Indian Hockey: A Legacy of Triumphs

Celebrating 100 Years of Indian Hockey: A Legacy of Triumphs

 India
4
Union Minister Kurian Dismisses BJP-Christian Tension in Mizoram

Union Minister Kurian Dismisses BJP-Christian Tension in Mizoram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025