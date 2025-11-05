Estonia Urges China to Rethink Russia Support Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called on China to halt its economic backing of Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, pressing Beijing to align with European and U.S. initiatives aimed at a ceasefire. The plea came amid a pivotal visit to Beijing, marking the first by an Estonian foreign minister in a decade.

During discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Tsahkna highlighted China's substantial leverage over Russia, particularly given Russia's struggling economy. He further raised concerns about China's supply of dual-use components potentially aiding Russia's war efforts, a claim Beijing denies, insisting on strict export controls.

The meeting also explored EU-China trade relations, including the potential impact of China's support for Russia on a prospective EU-China free trade agreement. Tsahkna expressed optimism about recent talks addressing rare earth export controls, vital due to China's dominant market position.

