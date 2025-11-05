Left Menu

Tragic End: Marital Strife Leads to Double Death in Deoghar

A tragic event unfolded in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, where a couple was found dead following a violent confrontation, as per police reports. Identified as Ravi Sharma and Lovely Sharma, both suffered fatal injuries, allegedly from a sharp weapon. An investigation is underway to determine the full story.

A tragic dispute between a couple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district led to their deaths, police stated.

The victims, Ravi Sharma and Lovely Sharma, were discovered in their rental home, both with injuries from a sharp weapon.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with bodies sent for post-mortem to uncover the truth behind the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

