Customs Crackdown: Major Hydroponic Weed and Currency Seizure at Mumbai Airport

In a significant operation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, customs authorities apprehended five passengers for possessing hydroponic weed valued at Rs 13.07 crore, along with American dollars worth Rs 87 lakh.

Officials explained that these recoveries occurred between October 31 and November 3. The operation targeted passengers from Colombo and Bangkok, resulting in the seizure of 13.077 kg of hydroponic marijuana, hidden in various items like luggage, shampoo bottles, and snack packets.

A separate incident involved a passenger heading to Dubai with Rs 87 lakh in $100 denominations. Authorities have detained all suspects under the Customs Act and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)