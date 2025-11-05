Left Menu

Resident Arrested After Assaulting Officer Over Smoking Dispute

Sandeep, a resident of Kotkhai Tehsil in Shimla district, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police constable when asked not to smoke in a public space. The incident, which occurred in Sanjauli, saw Sandeep initially comply before returning to attack the officer. A case has been registered.

In a dramatic turn of events in Shimla, local resident Sandeep has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer following a dispute over smoking in public.

The altercation occurred in the Sanjauli area when a constable saw Sandeep smoking and advised him to stop, citing legal prohibitions. Initially compliant, Sandeep disposed of his cigarette and walked away. However, he later returned and reportedly attacked the officer, leaving him injured.

The incident has prompted police to file a case against Sandeep under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations ongoing. Police confirmed that Sandeep was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

